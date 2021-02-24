Edmond Public Schools launches investigation after teacher allegedly questions student’s ‘Black King’ T-shirt

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A 13-year-old Edmond student says he was confused and embarrassed when his middle school teacher told him his T-shirt with ‘Black King’ emblazoned on it was racist in the middle of class.

The student and his mother sat down with KFOR.

“I am proud of my blackness and she will never take it away from me,” Latrell Taft said.

Thirteen-year-old Latrell Taft says he was beyond excited to wear his new birthday present to school on Tuesday, a T-shirt proclaiming “Black King” with an outline of Africa.

“I am a king because I think I’m a king,” Taft said.

Latrell Taft

Latrell says during science class at Heartland Middle School, his teacher abruptly changed the subject from the periodic table to asking what his shirt said.

“She said that if she had a shirt that said white queen it would have been racist,” Taft said. “Then after that, she said we need a white history month. I said black people don’t have enough recognition and we barely learn about black people in February at my school.”

Latrell tells KFOR the majority of his class sided with the teacher, calling his shirt racist.

“I was embarrassed,” Taft said.

“He does have peers who look like him, but very few,” Melisa Shirley said.

Latrell’s mom, Melisa Shirley, says she immediately called the middle school.

“Initially, to be totally honest, I was brushed off,” Shirley said.

Twenty-four hours later, Edmond Public Schools released the following statement to KFOR:

“Edmond Public Schools is aware of an incident in a classroom at Heartland Middle School involving a district employee and a 7th-grade student who wore a t-shirt featuring an outline of Africa and the words ‘Black King’ written on the front. Upon becoming aware of the incident, the school site and the district began a prompt investigation which is ongoing. District staff is also in contact with the parent of the student. If it is determined that the student was the target of discrimination, bullying, or racism, appropriate and swift action will be taken as required by District policy. Edmond Public Schools prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, disability, and religion, and complies with all federal and state civil rights laws. Furthermore, the district has taken numerous steps to address discrimination in Edmond schools, including providing professional development for staff on the issue of unconscious bias and ensuring equity for all. The district administration is continuing to assess the need for more training and professional development in this important area.” EDMOND PUBLIC SCHOOLS

“There should not be educators like this,” Shirley said. “I think she should be reprimanded.”

Latrell Taft

Meanwhile, Latrell tells KFOR he’s holding his head high and ready to wear his favorite shirt again.

“I would tell her black is beautiful,” Taft said.

Shirley says she has a meeting with the middle school principal Thursday morning.