Edmond Public Schools releases back to school changes in light of COVID-19

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – As health officials watch the trend of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma, local school districts are creating plans to allow students to head back to class in the fall.

On Monday, officials with the Edmond Public School District announced changes to the upcoming school year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our number one priority is student and staff health and safety while also providing a safe and positive learning environment for all 25,000 EPS students. Edmond Public Schools understands the importance of in-person learning. Our goal is to start school in person on August 13. We realize there may come a time when we have to close a classroom, school, or the entire district down due to a rise in confirmed cases of COVID-19. If we find ourselves going ‘brick to click’ overnight, we want to assure parents that our teachers and students are equipped with the resources and knowledge to conduct and participate in remote instruction through the Canvas Learning Management System (LMS),” the district said.

Social Distancing

Students, wearing face masks and paying attention to social distancing, study at Les Magnolias primary school during the partial lifting of coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown regulations in Brussels, Monday, May 18, 2020. Belgium is taking the next step in its relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown on Monday, with more students going to school, markets and museums reopening and the snip of a barber’s scissors filling the air again. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The district is changing its transportation schedules to help alleviate overcrowding on several buses. As a result, middle schools will begin class at 7:40 a.m. and will dismiss at 2:15 p.m.

When the school year begins, district leaders will work to make sure that students are not gathered in large groups before school. Also, parents will not be able to escort their children into the school building.

Officials say they will work to release students in a staggered manner to avoid large groups traveling simultaneously through the halls toward the same exit.

Wearing Masks

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during covid-19 pandemic a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home. (Getty)

Elementary school students are encouraged to wear face masks, and all students will be asked to have a face mask available at all times. Edmond’s secondary students will be expected to wear masks throughout the day.

Water Fountains

Also, traditional water fountains will be disconnected, and students and staff members are encouraged to bring refillable water bottles. The water bottle filling stations will still be connected.

At-Home Precautions

Matt Comstock. left, wearing a protective face-mask, takes the temperature of a guest at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is reopening on Thursday with some restrictions. The park closed on March 16, to help stopping the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Parents are being asked to take their children’s temperatures each morning and keep them home from school if they have a fever of 100 or greater. Also, children should stay home if they have chills, cough, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

District officials say they are working to make sure that students can return to their schools on Aug. 13. However, they are also coming up with plans if remote learning needs to be reinstated.

For more information on the plans, visit the Edmond Public School District website.

