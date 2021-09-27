Edmond Public Schools says student lunches impacted by national supply chain shortages

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Public Schools officials say nationwide staffing and supply chain shortages are impacting student meals in the district.

Scarcity days are here again, but this time the cause is a serious lack of everything from cargo ships to tractor-trailers in the supply chain that brings everything to local stores.

The labor shortage caused by the pandemic hit everywhere, and that includes truckers, ship crews, dock workers and freight handlers.

Beginning Friday, October 1, the district will be offering one option for lunch due to the strain.

“Please be aware, especially for students with allergy and special diet concerns, that product shortages may require last-minute menu changes or substitutions at individual sites. The October menus are posted to the child nutrition website,” said Edmond Public Schools. “We apologize for any uncertainty and inconvenience this may cause as we work through these difficult market conditions.”