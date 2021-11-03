Edmond Public Schools still trying to fill 20 bus driver positions

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Public Schools continues to face a problem plaguing schools across the country – a bus driver shortage.

KFOR reported before school started that Edmond needed to hire 30 drivers but now they still have 20 positions to fill.

“We do have many students who rely on transportation and as we’re getting into the colder winter months, the last thing we want to do is have delays and delays are inevitable until we can get more drivers,” said Susan Parks-Schlepp with EPS.

They’re not alone — it’s a problem nationwide.

Just this week, Bixby Public Schools was forced to cancel class for a day due to their bus driver shortage.

“We haven’t gotten to that point yet but we do have transportation administrators, coaches and even principals driving for us right now,” Parks-Schlepp said.

So, why does this continue to be an issue?

Officials say they don’t believe it’s COVID concerns.

“We did lose some drivers due to COVID but we are in resignation nation as they call it and many, many businesses are struggling to find employees and schools are in that same boat,” said Parks-Schlepp.

District leaders say pay is around $15 per hour for bus drivers – and they do provide medical insurance.

It’s what they describe as a win-win.

“This is a perfect job for retirees, for retired military, for those individuals who are in between jobs, for parent who want the same schedule as their students, including the holidays,” Parks-Schlepp said. “If you’re looking for a way to serve your community, this would be a fantastic way to do that.”

If you’re interested, Edmond Public Schools is hosting a transportation job fair tomorrow at Santa Fe High School’s Welcome Center.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.