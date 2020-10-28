Edmond Public Schools students not expected to participate in remote learning Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Edmond Public Schools students are not expected to participate in remote learning on Wednesday because of power outages caused by the icy weather conditions.

“Students and teachers, (including Virtual Edmond students) will NOT be expected to participate in remote learning,” school officials said in a notice posted on social media.

All school district activities, as well as curbside meal service, are cancelled for Wednesday.

The school day will be made up on Friday, May 28, to fulfill the number of instruction hours/minutes required by state law.

“The use of two snow days so early into the year means the district no longer has any “banked” snow days to use. Currently, the last day of school will be Friday, May 28,” the notice states. “If the district is forced to use additional snow days during 2020-2021, the academic calendar will need to be adjusted and approved by the Board of Education.”

Teachers will adjust their expectations of students to provide them plenty of time to complete assignments.

“Teachers will communicate those expectations in the coming days. Stay safe and warm,” the notice states.

