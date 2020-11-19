Edmond Public Schools: Students to resume A/B schedule on Nov. 30

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – As many school districts across the metro have switched to virtual learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, one local district says it plans to move forward with plans to have students heading back to the classroom after Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, Edmond Public Schools announced that it will remain with its plan to return to the A/B schedule on Nov. 30.

“As I stated in my Nov. 13 email, one of the reasons we abruptly moved to remote learning was because of our depleted staff, which made it difficult to provide adequate instruction and supervision. A week of remote learning, followed by a week off for Thanksgiving, means that most of the individuals in our district who have been affected by Covid-19 will be cleared from isolation or quarantine and able to safely return to school,” Edmond Superintendent Bret Towne said in an email to parents.

As a result, Edmond Public Schools will resume its A/B schedule on Monday, Nov. 30.

Students on schedule A will return to school on Nov. 30, while students on schedule B will return to in-person instruction on Thursday, Dec. 3.

“We are well aware that there will likely be a spike in cases and resulting quarantines in the weeks following the Thanksgiving holiday. We will, of course, be carefully watching the local, and state data and could make adjustments to our plan if necessary. I sincerely hope that we are able to finish out the semester on our A/B schedule; but as I said back in August; if this pandemic has taught us anything, it has taught us that we must be flexible and adaptable in the midst of uncertainty,” Towne said.

Officials say it is important for students to stay current on their lessons and not fall behind. Also, parents should not send their children to school if they are showing any signs of COVID-19.

