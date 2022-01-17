Edmond Public Schools switches some schools to virtual due to COVID-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Edmond Public Schools

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Public Schools released a statement saying that some schools will be virtual due to staffing issues related to COVID-19.

The district is moving some schools to virtual learning for Tuesday and Wednesday. This includes the entire school of Heartland Middle School, while other schools that are moving specific grades. They are Northern Hills Elementary-first-grade only, Orvis Risner Elementary-Kindergarten, Ida Freeman Elementary-Kindergarten and fifth-grade only.

The district is hopeful that in-person learning can resume on Thursday, however EPS advises parents to maintain contingency plans through the remainder of the week.

The district says it will keeps parents up to date as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter