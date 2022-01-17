Edmond Public Schools switches some schools to virtual due to COVID-19

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Public Schools released a statement saying that some schools will be virtual due to staffing issues related to COVID-19.

The district is moving some schools to virtual learning for Tuesday and Wednesday. This includes the entire school of Heartland Middle School, while other schools that are moving specific grades. They are Northern Hills Elementary-first-grade only, Orvis Risner Elementary-Kindergarten, Ida Freeman Elementary-Kindergarten and fifth-grade only.

The district is hopeful that in-person learning can resume on Thursday, however EPS advises parents to maintain contingency plans through the remainder of the week.

The district says it will keeps parents up to date as soon as possible.