Edmond Public Schools to consider legal action against Oklahoma State Board of Education

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Public Schools Board of Education voted to join more than 100 school districts across the state in considering legal action against the Oklahoma State Board of Education.

On Monday, the Edmond Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to join more than 100 school districts across the state in considering legal action against the State Board of Education.

District officials say the authorization is in response to the board’s decision regarding charter school funding.

Last month, the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted to settle a lawsuit from 2017 from the State Charter Schools Association that will give charter schools the same level of funding as public schools.

“This settlement agreement is extremely harmful to traditional school districts, said Edmond Superintendent Bret Towne. “It does not even differentiate between brick and mortar charter schools and virtual charters. It’s difficult to conceptualize the need for virtual charter schools to have access to other district’s building funds. Edmond could lose between $500,000 and $600,000 yearly from our building fund if the settlement is upheld.”

The Oklahoma Public Charter School Association argues that the Board’s decision simply levels the playing field.

“I think as charters have been radically underfunded for many years, this will help to bring back to what still aren’t adequate funding levels,” said Chris Brewster, president of the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association. “We certainly would’ve never pursued this if we had believed it would be unconstitutional. But that is of course for the courts to decide if they saw fit, and we would yield to the laws of our land as we would expect any other public entity to do.”