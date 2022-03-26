EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond Public Schools will host a teacher job fair this coming week.

The job fair will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 and Thursday, March 31 at the district’s administrative headquarters, 1001 W. Danforth.

Tuesday’s fair is for individuals seeking a teaching job in a middle school or high school. The Thursday fair is for elementary school teaching positions.

“Participants should bring several copies of their resumes and be prepared to meet with principals for brief interviews,” school district officials said.

Edmond Public Schools offers teachers a starting salary of $41,845.

“Health, life and disability insurance, as well as district-paid retirement contributions, push a first-year teacher’s total compensation and benefits to $52,506,” officials said.

Teachers who have 10 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree earn a $46,470 base salary, which amounts to $57,479 with compensation and benefits.

Registration is not necessary to attend the job fair. Call (405) 340-2913 for more information.