Edmond, Putnam City, Deer Creek school districts respond to threat posted on TikTok against schools across nation

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – School districts in the Oklahoma City metro area are responding to a threat posted on social media platform TikTok against schools across the nation.

Edmond Public Schools, Putnam City School District and Deer Creek Public Schools all issued statements Thursday concerning a TikTok trend threatening gun violence in schools on Friday, Dec. 17.

“The post refers to a threat to school safety ‘for every school in the USA, even elementary,’ said Edmond Superintendent Angela Grunewald in an sent to parents and guardians.

Edmond school officials are taking the threat seriously, according to Grunewald.

“While we do not believe the threat to be specific to our local community, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously,” she said.

A public school classroom.

Edmond police are also aware of the threat and ready to respond if necessary, Grunewald said.

“They are prepared to provide an additional presence in and around our buildings as an added precaution,” she said.

The Putnam City School District also notified families that they are aware of the threat.

“The District has been collaborating with the Putnam City Campus Police Department and other agencies. The District will have an increased presence in our buildings on Friday as an added precaution,” the Putnam City administrative team said in the email.

Deer Creek School District Superintendent Jason Perez said his district has been in contact with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office about the threat.

Classes will continue as previously planned with final exams being held.

Threats have not been made locally, but any threat from a local student will be swiftly investigated, and the student will be subject to school and criminal consequences, school officials said.

“This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats,” all three school district emails said. “Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.”