EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — Edmond drivers need to be aware of two rail crossings which will be closing as part of ongoing upgrade projects.

The first two intersections impacted with be 1st and 3rd streets according to a news release from the City of Edmond.

Rail Crossing closure map. Image from City of Edmond

The two sites are expected to close to through traffic on March 14 and will last until at least April 2.

No through traffic will be possible according to the City of Edmond.

You will need to find an alternative route while the upgrades take place.