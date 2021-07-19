Edmond residents file petition against proposed development near Hafer Park

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A battle has been brewing for years over land near a metro park between nearby residents and developers.

Property surrounding Edmond’s Hafer Park is considered prime real estate by some developers who are looking to build apartment homes and retail spaces near the center of town.

However, plans to develop that area have come under fire from nearby residents who believe those buildings will disrupt the peacefulness of the park.

“We have a great project that will be nothing that’s ever been done there before,” said the attorney for the developer Todd McKinnis.

The Mansion Block Luxury Homes development would include 300 new apartment homes and retail space.

The plan has faced criticism from nearby residents.

“It’s going to have a lot of ramifications,” Cindy Coulson, a resident with a home next to the park, told KFOR in March. “None of them good that I know of.”

Other neighbors like Charles Moles, who also lives next to the park, made some flyers.

“We’re not against development, we’re against development right next to Hafer Park,” Charles Moles said. “Hafer Park is a special place. It’s a place for people to come to get away from the noise, to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city.”

City officials say thousands of people signed a referendum petition to stop the development from moving forward.

“There have been a lot of proposals at this site throughout the years and there’s always been quite a bit of opposition to developing the site,” Casey Moore, Public Information Officer for the City of Edmond, told KFOR in March.

In all, Moore tells KFOR that the city clerk’s office finished the counting process and determined that the petition had 3,512 signatures. As a result, it can move forward in the process and may end up on an upcoming ballot.

Any qualified elector can file a protest to the referendum in the next 10 days.