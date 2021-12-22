Edmond residents perplexed by sudden, widespread garage door opener failure

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Multiple homeowners all over the north Oklahoma City metro are reportedly having issues with their garage doors. Their clickers and remote pads just stopped working. It’s not the normal issues and even experts can’t be certain about the source of the problem.

“3 days ago I came home and my garage was not operating with my clicker,” said Edmond resident Preetam Sharma.

And this homeowner near NW 192nd and Portland is not alone.

“I’m hitting the button in my car to get the garage door to come down and nutin’ happening,” said Phil Bartholomew.

The two men live across the street from each other. Both say the wired, inside button opens the door. They replaced the batteries and tried to reprogram the signal but the clickers just don’t work.

“I figured that there was something greater than just battery issues or syncing issues happening if it was so widespread,” said Sharma

“It’s a frequency thing, I’m sure,” said Bartholomew.

And it is widespread. Posts on Nextdoor and Facebook have over 30 responses from all over their neighborhood.

“Several people on my street are having the same issue. I’m on the other side of the neighborhood over a mile away,” said Jennifer Stanley.

Stanley says she saw the posts on social media and drove over to us to see if she could get some help.

“I’m not really sure where to go at this point and haven’t wanted to spend $175,” said Stanley.

The problem is not just in this neighborhood. Sharma says he has coworkers in central and in far east Edmond with the same issues, all with different brands of door motors.

The problem is not just effecting garage doors. Bartholomew says his key fob will not lock his car at his house, and our wireless mic was having issues as we shot the story, so we brought in an expert.

“This widespread is an odd situation,” said Russ Pyle. “The owner of Precision Garage doors took a look at Preetam’s and Phil’s doors.

“LED lights can be causing this problem,” said Pyle

But each opener had a conventional bulb in it, and since the wall buttons worked, it probably wasn’t the computer chip. What could it be?

“This can be LED lights possibly, Christmas lights or other things that give off radio signals,” said Pyle.

LED lights in those displays and light strands give off signals. With the problem starting recently, Pyle says you might want to wait a bit before you call out a technician on an expensive service call.

“Its Christmastime. We have a bunch of lights out there. it might be best to wait ‘til after Christmas and the lights come down until you make a decision about what you want to do next,” said Pyle

We called both Edmond and Oklahoma City police departments, and officials from each department said they have not had any calls about crime associated with garage doors in those areas, so foul play is probably not to blame.