OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident’s will soon have to make alternate routes to their final destination as two of the busiest streets are set to be under construction.

According to Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials Broadway between Comfort Drive and 2nd Street as well as 2nd Street from Broadway to Sooner Road.

Resident’s can expect the resurfacing project is expected to start in early April and completed by this fall.

ODOT officials say most of the work will take place at night. A public meeting is set to be held concerning the project on Thursday evening.

The meeting will take place at the downtown community center and starts at 6pm.