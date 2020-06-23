Edmond residents reminded to follow odd-even watering schedule

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Edmond are being reminded to conserve water by following the city’s mandatory year-round water conservation plan.

Officials say Edmond is currently in stage one of the plan, meaning residents should follow the odd-even lawn watering schedule.

Authorities say that although the city is currently in the first stage of the plan, that can change any time.

You can readily access and monitor the current stage on Edmond’s website.

Also, you can find lots of free resources to help conserve water and save money.