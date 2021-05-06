Edmond residents to vote on $65M Bond for Edmond Public Schools

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond residents will have an opportunity to vote on a $65 million bond issue May 11 to fund school additions, purchase land for future schools, and make repairs and upgrades to existing facilities.

“In constructing this bond proposal we were mindful of balancing the considerable needs of our older schools with the immediate needs of those schools which have experienced steady growth in student population,” said Superintendent Bret Towne.

School District officials say $5.5 million of the bond issue would be earmarked to update the cabinets, doors, restrooms, ceilings, and lighting at nine elementary schools that still have fixtures original to their sites.

New roofing, flooring, and HVAC systems at several school sites are also part of the bond proposal as is constructing, resurfacing, and/or modifying parking lots at numerous schools.

The bond issue also includes $3 million to construct a new media center at Cross Timbers Elementary and renovate the old media center into classrooms.

Other noteworthy construction projects include more than $3 million for a classroom addition at Santa Fe High School, $3.2 million to construct a freshman academy classroom addition and renovate the industrial arts building at Edmond Memorial High School, and $1.4 million to construct a new building for Ag Engineering and Mechanics.

“Keeping our schools updated positively impacts the overall learning experience for students and improves the culture and climate of our schools,” said Towne.

Two new schools being built by the district, Redbud Elementary and Scissortail Elementary, which are scheduled to open in 2021 and 2022 respectively, would receive $8 million for classroom additions to both schools.

Edmond school officials say the passage of the bond issue is not planned to raise homeowner’s taxes.

All registered voters who live within Edmond Public School district boundaries qualify to vote including those residents who live outside the city limits of Edmond. Individuals should vote at their regular precincts.

Learn more about the bond breakdown on the Edmond Public Schools website.

You can also find other elections set for May 11th can be found at this link.