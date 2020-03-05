Edmond Santa Fe teacher sentenced after pleading guilty to inappropriate conduct with minor

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond Santa Fe High School teacher has been sentenced after admitting to having inappropriate contact with a 17-year-old boy.

Charles David Heaverin, now 54, was arrested in December 2018 after it was discovered that he was exchanging nude photos and sexual comments with the teen since 2017.

Investigators originally arrested Heaverin on complaints of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.

After a full investigation, another count of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology was added, as well as one count of procuring or causing participation of a minor in photographs depicting sexual activity and one count of sexual battery.

Heaverin pleaded guilty to all charges on January 22, 2020.

On March 4, 2020, Heaverin was sentenced to one year in prison for the two counts of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology and the count of procuring or causing participation of a minor in photographs depicting sexual activity.

Heaverin will also serve a 20 year suspended sentence, with 13 of those years in custody, for the sexual battery conviction.

Officials with the Edmond Public School District released the following statement at the time of Heaverin’s arrest:

“Edmond Public Schools was shocked and saddened to learn of the arrest earlier today of Santa Fe High School social studies teacher Mr. Dave Heaverin on pending charges of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology. Edmond Public Schools takes this matter very seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement in this investigation. An Edmond Public Schools employee since August, 2013, Mr. Heaverin has been placed on administrative leave. Because this is a personnel matter and a criminal investigation, the district will not comment further.”