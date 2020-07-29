Edmond school board reopening schools Aug. 20 with a hybrid, ‘blended’ model of learning

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Public Schools Board of Education met Tuesday afternoon to scan their options regarding the plan for reopening Edmond Public Schools.

“This is certainly a difficult decision,” said Edmond Public Schools Superintendent Bret Towne. “It’s just very different than anything we’ve ever had to look at or consider before.”

The Edmond school board came to their decision Tuesday to follow the state board of education’s recommendation for counties with greater COVID-19 outbreaks. That includes Oklahoma County.

“This would mean that Edmond would start with an A/B blended schedule in accordance with those guidelines,” Towne said. “Additionally, we are requesting that we rollback, pushback the start of school to August 20th.”

The recommendation also suggested pushing the start of school back to Aug. 20. The recommendation passed. The “blended” or “A/B” model will split students into two groups. Three days per week, the groups will be learning from home. However, the groups will alternate days at school. Group A being at school Monday and Tuesday, and Group B Thursday and Friday. When one group is at school, the other group will be learning from home via Edmond’s online system called Canvas.

“It reduces the number of students in our school buildings and on buses to help ensure social distancing,” Towne said.

On Wednesday’s, all students will be at home. The district say it’s a day for teachers.

“That is a day for teachers to develop these lessons as they are going to be quite extensive,” Towne said.

According to the board, Wednesdays are also a day for sanitizing and deep cleaning. The board said they recently purchased high-tech equipment to keep students safe.

“It’s a very high volume, high quality, very effective system,” Towne said.

However, with change comes worry among some board members.

“I just feel very strongly that we are putting people at risk,” said Lee Ann Kuhlman, a school board member.

“It’s been an emotional week,” said board member Meredith Exline holding back tears. “Regardless of whatever decision we make, we have to look at all lives.”

The board said all of this can change. They said they plan to follow the state department of health’s COVID-19 data and make changes to their scheduling as necessary.

