CORRECTION: The bus collided with a Cleveland County patrol vehicle, not an Oklahoma County patrol vehicle, as previously reported.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – An Edmond Public Schools bus and an Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle were involved in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the area of NW 178th and Western.

There were kids on the bus, but the collision did not cause injuries.

The bus was taken back to the school it departed from and the kids onboard were unloaded.

No further details were provided.