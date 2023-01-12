EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – School officials over Edmond Schools have released a statement concerning an inappropriate meme shown during a video conference on Wednesday.

“At the conclusion of a guest speaker’s live video conference presentation Wednesday with Edmond North and Edmond Santa Fe computer science students, an individual was mistakenly admitted to the video call. Regrettably, what students saw next on a portion of the screen was an inappropriate meme. Immediately, the presentation was shut down. This incident is under thorough investigation by the district, Edmond Police and the third party who participated in the event. At this point, the investigation shows that the district’s network was not compromised to gain access to the presenter’s link.”, Susan Park-Schlepp, Director of Communications said.

Park-Schlepp confirmed it is never the schools’ intent for students to view something of this nature and the schools did alert Edmond North and Edmond Santa Fe parents about the incident which consisted of 150 computer science students viewing the presentation together in the auditorium at Edmond North High School.