EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking for a way to help local children, an Oklahoma school district says it is looking for new bus drivers.

Edmond Public Schools will host a transportation job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 4.

The job fair will be held at the Santa Fe High School Welcome Center, located at 1901 W. 15th St. in Edmond.

Organizers say drivers will receive training and benefits, including medical insurance.