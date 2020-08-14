Edmond schools working to disinfect surfaces ahead of start of school year

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – While some school districts have already kicked off the school year, others in Oklahoma are still busy preparing for kids to return to the classroom.

Edmond Public Schools says students will head back to class next week.

In the meantime, employees are using high powered sprayers to disinfect school buses and classrooms.

Officials say buses will be cleaned at least twice a day.

Students were able to choose from several different learning options for the 2020-2021 school year including ‘blended A/B schedule,’ ‘canvas,’ ‘hybrid schedule,’ ‘remote learning,’ ‘traditional school,’ or ‘virtual learning.’

Masks or face shields will be required for all staff members and for all students while in the building.

Parents are being asked to monitor their children’s health each day before they leave home. Children should stay home if they have chills, cough, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Schools will also be provided touchless forehead thermometers so that students’ temperatures can be taken at the start of each school day.

If a student has a temperature over 100 degrees, they will be isolated and sent home immediately.

“For the school year of 2020-2021, any COVID-19 related absences will be considered ‘a significant medical condition’ and be exempted from the count attributed toward a child’s record under the chronic absenteeism classification. Medical documentation must be provided to substantiate the absence as COVID related,” the district posted.

The district says it plans to start the school year on Aug. 20 with a blended A/B model of instruction.

