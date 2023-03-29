EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Edmond is looking for volunteers to help clean up Arcadia Lake.

According to officials, the 26th annual Lake Sweep is planned for Saturday, April 1 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Spring Creek Park, located roughly 2 1/2 miles east of I-35 on SE 15th Street in Edmond.

The City of Edmond says volunteers are needed to help sweep the lake’s shorelines and parks of garbage and debris to make the lake a more pleasant environment. The lake sweep has been known to make a great volunteer project for Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, church youth groups as well as individuals and families.

Those looking to volunteer will need to check in, beginning at 7 a.m., at Spring Creek Park. All others will need to meet no later than 8 a.m. The City says volunteers will receive a t-shirt (while supplies last) and a pre-packaged breakfast. Volunteers will also obtain free access into Arcadia Lake for rest of the day.

Volunteers are advised to bring their own gloves, and are encouraged to wear sunscreen, insect repellent, sturdy shoes and long pants. Staff will give out trash bags and assignments at the registration table.

For more information regarding the 26th annual Lake Sweep or about Arcadia Lake, visit edmondok.gov or contact the park office at 405-216-7471.