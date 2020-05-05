Edmond small business owners find hope through giving back during coronavirus pandemic

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Some local small business owners, like many others, found themselves struggling in this pandemic.

However, when they started giving back, they got more in return than they could ever imagine.

Andrea and Bill Fredericks are in the business of relaxation, selling sea salts, body scrubs and more at fairs and trade shows across the country.

But when COVID-19 struck, they were stopped in their tracks.

“My husband was actually at a show in Tulsa doing the Tulsa Home & Garden Show and it got shut down immediately when all of this hit,” Andrea said.

Their business, Salt Soothers, has no brick and mortar location, relying on these trade shows that were all shut down.

“It felt very defeating,” Andrea recalled.

Stuck at home, she began sewing masks and including them with the few online orders they received.

One of them – going to a customer whose husband’s health puts him at risk.

“She goes, ‘I lost it. I started crying to know that someone else cares,’” said Andrea.

Then she had an idea, inspired by the Acts of Kindness Bill, a combat veteran, received while serving.

“It was really cool to get a care package, especially from people you didn’t even know,” said Bill.

For every order, a free gift was sent to a frontline worker.

Their orders picked up, and customers began nominating those deserving as well.

One was a nurse in hard-hit Harlem in New York City.

“She was on her 27th day of 12-hour shifts,” Andrea said. “So a nice relaxing bath or something that made her feel pretty was a pretty nice escape for that moment.”

The Fredericks sent care packages to all her fellow nurses.

Those smiles are keeping them going.

“We’ve always lived our lives to pay it forward and try to do nice things and this just seemed like a good opportunity to do that,” said Bill.

For more information head to the Salt Soothers Facebook page.