Edmond standoff ends without suspect in custody

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond officials remained in a local neighborhood for over eight hours as a standoff ended without a suspect in custody.

Officials say no additional injuries occurred as the standoff situation was resolved, but now a suspect is on the loose.

Police were called to an Edmond neighborhood near 15th and Santa Fe early Monday morning after a woman was reportedly pistol whipped by an ex-boyfriend.

“I walked outside and just saw everything and I was just like wow, I didn’t ever think it would happen in our neighborhood,” said Jaycee Davis.

The resident of the Santa Fe Villas described the scene early Monday morning as police cars lined the streets.

“We received a 911 call this morning around 4 a.m. from a woman stating that her neighbor had come over, frantically telling her that her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her, broken into her home. He pistol whipped her,” said Emily Ward, with the Edmond Police Department.

That woman was taken to a local hospital where she was soon released. Around 9:45 a.m. Monday morning, the male suspect was still believed to be armed and inside the house.

“As of this time, right now, he has barricaded himself in the home and we’ve made several attempts to contact him. We have spoken with him over the phone a few times. He is no longer taking our calls. He has turned his phone off,” said Ward.

A SWAT team in full tactical gear was brought in. An armored vehicle with loud speakers was parked in the driveway, trying to convince the man to come out.

“They had the whole street blocked off and they had the bomb squad truck,” said resident Payton Kuykendall.

After trying to communicate for hours, a bomb squad robot was then sent into the house around 12:30 p.m.

“Our officers entered. Once they realized there was no immediate movement in the main area of the house and searched and did a search of the inside, around the backside and we weren’t able to locate them, it was determined that he was not in the house. He probably wasn’t in the house all this time,” said Ward.

Police say they have issued an arrest warrant for Tywan Goosby on assault and battery charges. If you have information, you are asked to call Edmond police.