UPDATE: Edmond police say that 15th Street is open again after closing due to a crash involving a train and a vehicle.

No one was injured in the crash.

Original Story

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond street is closed after a train crashed into a vehicle.

The crash happened at the railroad crossing at 15th Street shortly before 3:35 p.m. Tuesday.

A train hit a vehicle in Edmond. Photo from Edmond PD Twitter.

Edmond police say 15th Street is closed from Broadway to Fretz as police investigate the crash.

No one was injured in the accident.

Community members are advised to use other routes until further notice.