Edmond street to close for quiet zone work

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A street in Edmond is set to close this week for quiet zone work, city officials say.

The work will impact the railroad crossing at First Street and is part of an ongoing project to upgrade all eleven railroad crossings for implementation of the quiet zone in Edmond.

The First Street project will begin on Wednesday, July 22 with a full closure of the railroad crossing.

Work is expected to last approximately four weeks with cooperative weather.

Traffic will not be able to pass through the area, and motorists will need to find an alternate route.

Upgrades at the railroad crossings include removal and replacement of the current pavement along with the addition of medians.

