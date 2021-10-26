Edmond substitute teacher under investigation after students claim she touched them inappropriately

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond substitute teacher is under investigation by police after some Frontier Elementary students claimed they were touched inappropriately.

One mom posted on Facebook that her son said he was touched and caressed by the 71-year-old substitute Friday.

The school’s principal sent an email alerting parents to what she calls “some concerns about the substitute.” She stated in the email, “as soon as it was reported, I went down and asked the substitute teacher to leave.” That’s when the principal stated she and the assistant principal took turns supervising the class.

Edmond Public Schools

The Edmond School District confirming the claims in this statement to KFOR:

“The investigation into reports concerning the behavior of a substitute at Frontier Elementary School is a top priority. Accounts from students who are directly involved vary significantly. Therefore, school personnel are concentrating on listening to all students’ perspectives while also working to ascertain exactly what happened in the classroom. As is standard practice in the district, the substitute has been removed from teaching until the investigation is complete. Once complete, the district will take appropriate action if warranted. As part of the investigation, we are reviewing video footage that may help us determine more facts. We also continue to visit with more students and staff members today to gather more information.” EDMOND PUBLIC SCHOOLS

According to an Edmond police report, another fifth grader claimed he was touched outside a PTO workroom.

However, a school official was able to “debunk that accusation because the student was never in that area, and she confirmed that with security video.”

Edmond police are now investigating multiple claims the 71-year-old substitute touched several students inappropriately.

Because there aren’t any cameras inside classrooms, those claims are still under review. The principal reassured parents this substitute would not be in their child’s classroom again.