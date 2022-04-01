EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A search warrant filed in the Oklahoma County Courthouse reveals a disturbing series of allegations against an Edmond Memorial High School teacher.

KFOR is not naming the teacher because charges have not been filed against him yet, and he has not been arrested for any crime.

The documents say the teacher messaged a 14-year-old female student during class on the classroom messaging platform, ‘Remind’, telling her she “impressed him.”

He also allegedly “often asked to take pictures” of the girl and her friends, claiming it was “for his memories.”

The teacher also asked a 15-year-old student for a vape, saying he was “sleepy” and heard the vape “wakes you up,” according to the documents.

He asked the same student “if she was worried her boyfriend would cheat on her” over spring break.

Some of the more extreme claims include allegedly asking a group of girls what the sexual word “queef” meant, offering the teens “the option to whisper it in his ear.”

He also called the 14-year-old into his classroom closet to “to talk to her about drama with her peers,” according to the warrant. The warrant says the closet locks from the inside and there have also been times where the teacher allows students to change clothes in his closet for sports practice.

The documents say the school’s resource officer checked the teacher’s closet, noting that it had four chairs in it, along with snack items and blankets.

According to the court documents, the school administration has informed the teacher “numerous times that he needs to stop inappropriate behavior and actions with students.”

The alarming behavior appears to have raised red flags with the teacher’s wife too. The documents say she “expressed concern” and “had to set boundaries on when he could communicate with female students.”

KFOR went to the teacher’s house to give him a chance to respond to the allegations. His wife told us she’d “be right back,” but never reopened the door.

The district sent KFOR the following statement:

“Edmond Public Schools is aware of a search warrant executed at the home of an EMHS teacher related to accusations of inappropriate communication with female students. Edmond Public Schools first became aware of the accusations on March 10 and contacted police that same day. The District takes this matter very seriously and is fully cooperating with all parties involved. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave.”