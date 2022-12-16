EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Central Oklahoma announced today that they will ban TikTok from government devices and its wifi network in relation to Gov. Stitt’s executive order for State agencies.

The announcement is set to comply with Gov. Stitt’s Executive Order because UCO is a public institution. This means for students and faculty members campus devices, like computers in the library, or in each department, cannot access the app or website. The wifi networks for UCO also ban the app and website.

UCO officials do advise that this does not ban the use of TikTok on personal devices, wifi networks, and data plans. In a nutshell, on campus TikTok will only work on your personal phone/computer if your not connect to the UCO wifi.