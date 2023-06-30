EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Police Department says a suspect has been arrested in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting at a Wingstop.

Officers were called to the Wingstop near Broadway and 33rd around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Brandon Lee Houston. Image courtesy Edmond Police Department.

Officials say 22-year-old Brandon Lee Houston stuck his hand into the Wingstop and began firing a gun, striking 22-year-old Dorian Jamil Johnson.

Johnson then ran through the restaurant to the back door and collapsed outside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other people were injured, according to police.

Houston fled from the scene, but was arrested Thursday evening in Oklahoma City on a First Degree Murder complaint.

Detectives do not consider this a random act, and say that Johnson was Houston’s apparent intended target.