Edmond woman breaks silence about night her fiancé was stabbed to death in front of her

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Two months after police say a man was stabbed to death by a 16-year-old boy, the victim’s fiancé is speaking out about the night he was killed.

On February 27, police were called to an Edmond Duplex where they found Eddie Beesley Jr. bleeding out in his bedroom from multiple stab wounds.

It was allegedly the result of a domestic violence incident that escalated when friends of Beesley’s fiancé, Cassy O’Brien, came to her aid.

“He’s bleeding out on the floor,” a woman is heard saying on a 911 call. “There was domestic abuse, there was a fight. I was trying to protect my friend.”

Cassy O’Brien and Eddie Beesley Jr.

O’Brien told KFOR on Tuesday that her relationship with Beesley was complicated. She loved him, but said she suffered emotional and physical abuse by him.

The night he was killed, she even told police he had recently trapped her in a crate against her will.

“Put me in this tote because if he ‘went back to prison, it was going to be for a reason this time,’” she said, remembering his threat.

The night Beesley died, O’Brien said she was arguing with him at their home when some of her friends came to help her leave, after he allegedly refused to let her.

One of the friends showed up with a 16-year-old boy who O’Brien said stepped in and stabbed Beesley multiple times, when Beesley was fighting with one of the other women there.

“I don’t even know where the kid came from. He just came, like, out of nowhere, and as soon as he showed up, I saw the blood,” O’Brien said.

Cassy O’Brien

She was unable to hold back tears remembering how it felt when he died in her arms.

Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, Beesley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, O’Brien said she has never felt more isolated, heartbroken and confused.

“I don’t know who to be mad at. Yeah, our relationship wasn’t good, and yeah, he was abusive and controlling – didn’t have my phone, didn’t have my car, couldn’t see my family. But you know, if I didn’t love him, I wouldn’t have stayed,” she said.