EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman in Edmond claims she is out of hundreds of dollars after an Oklahoma man said he would fix her hot tub, but instead took her money along with several unnecessary parts from the hot tub.

Kathy Morris told KFOR she believes the original problem was that the hot tub had a pipe burst. That’s what the man was supposed to fix. But she said he took several other parts like a speaker, the headrests and more. The owner said it’s even more damaged than before.

“It looks like a skeleton… I gave him every chance to come clean, to keep it fair, to be honorable, to show integrity and everything. I gave him a chance to make money and he used me,” said Morris.

Morris said she went on Nextdoor for help asking someone with what appeared to be a simple fix. She claimed a man named Chris Rogers reached out saying he could do the job.

According to an invoice signed by Rogers, they agreed on $800 that would cover the labor and parts needed to fix the hot tub.

“He wanted cash… We found out that the parts for that is like $0.98 for pipes. And I needed six of them. We got those in the other day. $800, And I’m embarrassed,” said Morris.

But Rogers told KFOR, the problem was much bigger, and the parts he needed would be expensive.

“I’m kind of stuck with the lines that I don’t need. And those things are like 750 bucks a piece,” said Rogers.

Morris claimed Rogers came to her home three to four times and left with different parts of the hot tub saying he would replace them with newer parts. She said he ultimately never fixed anything and only made matters worse.

“I was depressed before. Now I’m just angry,” said Morris.

Fed up with Rogers inconsistency for weeks, Morris asked for her money back or the parts she paid for with an invoice showing the cost. They agreed to meet up, and he never showed.

“He never showed again,” said Morris.

Morris went to Nextdoor to ask if anyone has had an issue with Rogers before. There’s over 100 comments, and dozens of people claiming they were wronged by the same man.

“It’s the same story with everybody for hundreds of dollars… To talk to those other people, I feel pretty lucky that it was just $800. They were thousands… My hair standing up on my neck and I’m mad. I’m real mad,” said Morris.

Rogers is denying Morris’ allegations.

“I don’t have one single text message in the last three weeks from her on my phone at all. Not one,” said Rogers.

He also said the comments on Nextdoor are not true as well.

“I read them and a lot of those are not me… A lot of that stuff is not even me,” said Rogers.

Rogers claims he has been responsive and bought new parts for the hot tub with the money she paid him and said the job will take time to complete.

“I don’t mind working it out with her at all,” said Rogers.

Rogers admitted to KFOR he owes one woman $44 per gallon of paint.

“I went and patched her wall and I didn’t get back over there to paint it and I owe her $44 per gallon of paint,” said Rogers.

Rogers also told KFOR he will pay her back the $800 slowly and said he will return the parts he took tomorrow.