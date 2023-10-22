EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — October is breast cancer awareness month and it serves as a powerful reminder of the impact this common, yet deadly disease has on many Oklahomans.

One Edmond mom went from relief to panic when she was diagnosed with breast cancer days after receiving a clear scan.

“It’s scary,” said Darci Clift, who was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Darci Clift explained she knew cancer ran in her family which is why she has been getting routine checks since an early age.

“To get a clear mammogram then 11 days later find out you have a lump,” said Clift.

She said doctors weren’t too concerned because her scan was clear, but Clift went with her gut.

“We immediately did a biopsy,” said Clift. “In my head I knew something wasn’t right.”

That’s when she was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer.

As a mom of three children, Clift said she thought she was doing all the right things, even genetic testing.

“As far as I’m concerned, I was pretty healthy going into this,” said Clift.

According to Susan G. Komen, mammography correctly identifies about 87% of women who have breast cancer.

Clift explained she asked her doctors for answers.

“They said because of dense tissue, that the little suckers will hide, and sometimes they don’t see things,” said Clift.

Although this diagnoses has been hard, remaining positive and productive is essential to her overall health.

“Trying to learn that some days I may not be able to do what I want to do and teaching myself to sit still,” said Clift.

Clift now has to complete 24 weeks of chemotherapy followed by surgery.

A battle she said her friends and family motivate her to fight.

“I have such a huge outpouring of support,” said Clift. “I’m gonna control it and not let it control me.”

Clift is currently juggling three jobs at once, if you would like to help, her friends have started a GoFundMe to assist with her medical bills.