Edmond woman drowns in Keystone Lake

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond woman drowned in Keystone Lake in Tulsa County on Friday.

Lindsey Thomas, 30, was pronounced dead at the lake, located just west of Sand Springs, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Thomas was swimming around the north bank of the Keystone Dam area. She jumped off the rocks, went underwater and did not resurface, according to the news release.

A friend of Thomas’ recovered Thomas’ body from four feet of water at approximately 3:56 p.m., the news release states.

Latest Stories

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter