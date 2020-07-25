Edmond woman drowns in Keystone Lake

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond woman drowned in Keystone Lake in Tulsa County on Friday.

Lindsey Thomas, 30, was pronounced dead at the lake, located just west of Sand Springs, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Thomas was swimming around the north bank of the Keystone Dam area. She jumped off the rocks, went underwater and did not resurface, according to the news release.

A friend of Thomas’ recovered Thomas’ body from four feet of water at approximately 3:56 p.m., the news release states.

