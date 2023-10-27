EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — This week, an Edmond woman who suffered a heart attack in September reunited with the EMSA paramedics who saved her life.

Tina Light was having dinner with her husband in their Edmond home on September 4. Tina’s husband called 911 after she started feeling a pressure in her chest that moved down her arm.

EMSA paramedics Andrew Watson and Pala Lafrance arrived at the scene, immediately recognized that Light was having a heart attack and got her into the ambulance.

Light became unresponsive on the way to the hospital, so Lafrance began chest compressions and used a defibrillator to get her heart back in rhythm. Light was awake and speaking again by the time they arrived at the hospital.

Light has 9 more weeks of cardiac therapy ahead of her, but doctors say there doesn’t appear to be any significant damage from the heart attack

She was able to reunite with Watson and Lafrance this week to thank them for saving her life. Light also presented Lafrance with her first return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC) pin during the reunion, which is given to medics who save a life from a cardiac event.

The paramedics also gave Light a onesie, since she had said she was happy she would be around for the birth of her fifth grandchild next month.