EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Women’s Club is hosting its second annual Color Run Festival.

Edmond Women’s Club Color Run Festival flyer. Image courtesy Edmond Women’s Club.

According to officials, the community is invited to the event Saturday, September 30, at Mitch Park in Edmond.

The festival has fun for the whole family including:

5K

Fun Run

Food trucks

Drinks

Music

Kids activities and more

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. You can register online at ewc.org.

Adults (13 and older) are $30 per person and kids (5-12) are $15 per person. Little ones younger than five are free. EWC says all proceeds go towards local nonprofits.

“Come for the run, stay for the fun!” says EWC.