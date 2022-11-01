LATINO COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY (LCDA) EDMOND HEALTH FAIR

EDMOND, Okla (KFOR) –The Latino Community Development of Edmond is excited to provide a free clinic to its residents promoting healthy habits.

This free health fair has the unique exception that is not just for Spanish speakers but for English speakers as well. These fairs typically offer health screenings, health education presentations, cooking demonstrations, all-ages-friendly physical activity, Zumba, food boxes & snacks, and vaccines for children and adults.

On Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, the LCDA Edmond Health Fair will take place at Southern Hills Christian Church, located at 3207 S Boulevard, Edmond, OK, 73013.

LCDA, for the past almost 2 decades, has been dedicated to promoting the well-being of the Latino community by carrying out at least one free community health fair every year to reach people without medical coverage.

LCDA will also have a vendor fair at the health fair with the participation of different organizations/businesses in the health sector, who will be promoting and offering more information on their services to the health fair public. Regular/mandatory vaccines will also be offered to those under 18 years of age and flu (influenza) vaccines for children and adults.