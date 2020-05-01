Edmond’s LibertyFest celebration canceled

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular Fourth of July event that brings thousands of people to Edmond each year has been canceled.

In the past, LibertyFest has been chosen as one of the best places to be in America on July 4th by CNN and USA Today.

Each year, over 125,000 guests enjoy Oklahoma’s largest hometown Fourth of July parade and celebration.

However, organizers say they have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event.

Organizers say that while this year’s event will not be rescheduled, they are already looking forward to 2021.