Education association wants more CARES money to go toward public education

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- School starts in less than a month, leaving students, teachers, and staff with a lot to worry about for the upcoming school year.

“We have a free will program through the Oklahoma Education Association. Legal funds and our rate of wills is up over 3,000% in the last month and our educators want to have them done before school starts,” OEA President Alicia Priest said.

Priest says many are making the hard choice between being healthy and staying safe, and teaching students.

“We want to be back in our schools, but it has to be done safely and right now, we don’t have the supplies to do it,” Priest said.

Some districts bought personal protective equipment through federal funds, but Priest says it’s not enough.

On Friday, Gov. Stitt announced he’s allocating $30 million in federal funds to go toward three programs.

$12 million to be used for online resources for schools

$8 million for grants for online curriculum, technology, and tutoring

$10 million to low-income families attending private school who demonstrate an economic loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic

That $10 million could help families at schools like Positive Tomorrows, a private elementary school serving homeless families.

“So this is going to help us know that when a parent says, ‘Yes, I want my child to come to Positive Tomorrows,’ that they will have some scholarship dollars that they are able to bring in,” President & CEO Susan Agel said.

Agel said most of their money comes from private donations and grants. She says donations have been impacted by the pandemic.

Cristo Rey in Oklahoma City and Crossover Preparatory in Tulsa were other private schools for low-income children whose families may qualify to receive funding.

The governor said the $10 million dollars will be available for low-income families who have been impacted by COVID-19 through a job loss or “demonstrated economic impact due to COVID-19-related factors.”

However, Priest believes more of that money should be used to fund public education.

“With the funds he’s allocated, about 50% of the funds are going to public school. The rest are going through voucher systems and other nonprofits to dole out the money to private parochial schools and it’s just disappointing. We are thinking of all of our children,” Priest said.

She goes on to say both public and private schools like Positive Tomorrows should get some of the funding.

In a release she said, “The governor is using this crisis as a way to funnel emergency funds that our schools desperately need to new, unproven nonprofits and to private schools, which have zero academic accountability.”

“Public schools serve 91% of students but are receiving 50% of the emergency funding. This is straight out of Betsy DeVos’s playbook. He has taken a stand, and it’s not with Oklahoma’s children,” she added.

“We have great private schools in Oklahoma that serve homeless children and children living in poverty,” said Gov. Stitt in a press release. “Assisting those families will be our first priority and greatest focus, followed closely by helping families who have suffered severe financial hardship from COVID-19’s impact on employment and job opportunities.”

Priest says there are many homeless children in public schools as well. Oklahoma City Public Schools says they had 2,474 children identified as homeless enrolled in the district last school year.

Agel said she hopes to get the children served by Positive Tomorrow back in public schools.

“We want to help them, provide what they need, get up to speed academically and socially and we want to take them back to public school,” Agel said.

Oklahoma Private School Accrediting Commission will oversee the distribution of funds for low-income families wanting to apply for a grant. For more information visit opsac.org.

Baylee Lakey, communications director with the governor’s office sent the below statement:

“The U.S. Department of Education provided a total of $360 million for Oklahoma’s public education systems to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, of which $39.9 million was designated into the GEER Fund with the purpose of funding innovative programs to support all Oklahoma students.

The governor and his team have worked with OSDE, local school districts and state legislators to ensure these GEER dollars are distributed most effectively during these unprecedented times.

Just 2.8% of the COVID-19-related federal funding for Oklahoma students has been designated for private schools.”

