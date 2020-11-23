Education officials report sudden increase in child COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As coronavirus cases continue to climb across Oklahoma, health experts say they are seeing a jump in pediatric cases of the virus.

On Sunday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that there have been 174,330 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.

Also, there were 10 additional deaths reported, bringing the state’s total COVID-19 death toll to 1,634.

Officials say the state has reached a record high with 1,505 patients in the hospital with either a confirmed or suspected case of novel coronavirus.

In addition to the rise in cases and hospitalizations, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Education say there has been an alarming increase in the number of cases affecting children.

Education leaders say 401 children were diagnosed with the virus on Sunday.

The largest spike in COVID-19 cases in children happened on Nov. 7 when 608 kids tested positive for the virus.

