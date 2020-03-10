Eight people arrested in connection to Oklahoma man’s murder

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa County say they have arrested eight people in connection to the death of an Oklahoma man.

In December, Tulsa County deputies were called to an area north of Tulsa following a reported assault. However, they were unable to find a victim or a suspect.

One day later, the victim was found at a home and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Ultimately, 23-year-old Jared Langworthy died from his injuries.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck told the Associated Press that they learned Langworthy “got sideways” with the notorious prison gang the United Aryan Brotherhood.

As a result, he was attacked by a number of suspects.

Officials say they have arrested the following people in connection to the murder:

Cody Lee Fulmer

Tyler Brett Coyle

Taylor Michelle Harper

Desiny Rae Asher

Billy Shawn Griffith

Jerry Williamson

Kyler Lee Helton

Aaron Mitchell Welch.

The suspects face first-degree murder charges and a variety of other gang-related charges.