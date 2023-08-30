OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – El Coyote Bar & Cantina is celebrating its first year in Oklahoma City with an Inaugural Chile and Wine Festival.

According to the New Mexico-inspired restaurant, the celebration is planned for Saturday, September 23, from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. at El Coyote Bar & Cantina in the Britton District.

The 12-hour birthday bash features food, drinks and a couple surprises, as well as the on-site roasting of Hatch green chiles. There will also be Spanish wine tastings, tres leches birthday cake, piñatas and prizes.

El Coyote. Image courtesy El Coyote. El Coyote’s 1st birthday celebration. Image courtesy El Coyote.

“We opened El Coyote last year to bring a slice of Santa Fe to the people of Oklahoma City and it’s exceeded all of our expectations. So we thought, why not celebrate together in the spirit of New Mexico,” said Jonathon Stranger, chef-owner of One Table Hospitality, the restaurant group that comprises El Coyote, Bar Cicchetti and Osteria. “We have an entire day planned, paying homage to the place that gives us our inspiration, but adding our own twist to make it unique to OKC.”

New Mexico State University’s Chile Pepper Institute says a Hatch chile pepper must be grown in New Mexico for the pepper to be authentic. The event will have imported Hatch chile peppers roasted on-site all day. The peppers will be available for sale until they are sold out.

Officials say tickets for the event are $40 per person and are only available at the door on the day of the event. All-access tickets include:

Spanish wine tastings with a wine expert

Green chile-infused snacks and botanas

Access to the party’s activities and events

$20 tickets will be available for those under 21, accompanied by a ticketed adult.

A part from the botanas, their full menu will be available alongside option to buy additional wines by the glass and by the bottle.