El Paso homicide suspect caught in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A man wanted for a suspected homicide in El Paso, Texas, was apprehended in Lawton, Okla.

Ceaser Armendariz was taken into custody in Lawton on Thursday.

Officials contacted U.S. Marshals in Lawton regarding Armendariz, who was wanted by El Paso authorities in connection with a shooting death, according to a Lawton Police Department news release.

Marshals were notified that Armendariz was possibly with family in Lawton.

“Armendariz was tracked down and the US Marshals along with Lawton Police were able to take him into custody without incident,” the news release states.

Armendariz was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Scheduled II narcotics, according to the news release.

“Once he is completed with the charges from LPD he will be picked up by El Paso PD,” the news release states.

