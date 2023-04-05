EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The El Reno Animal Shelter will not be accepting strays brought in from the public or owner-surrendered pets until further notice due to the contagious and deadly upper respiratory illness outbreak spreading through metro shelters.

City officials say there are no known cases of the disease within the El Reno Animal Shelter. However, the doors are closing out of caution and to protect the animals currently residing there.

Animal control officers will still be responding to animals at large in the community, but the El Reno Police Department is asking the public not to pick up strays and instead call the animal shelter at 405-262-6941 if you see or find a stray.

To date, the animal shelters of Moore, Midwest City and Oklahoma City have all taken measures against the spread of illness.