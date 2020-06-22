El Reno cancels Fourth of July fireworks display due to budget issues

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders say a popular fireworks show in Canadian County to celebrate the Fourth of July has been canceled.

On Monday, the City of El Reno announced that the fireworks display at Lake El Reno has been canceled.

Officials say budgetary constraints forced them to cancel the show.

“We are disappointed we can’t provide the fireworks this year; however, the City of El Reno still invites you out to Lake El Reno for the excellent recreational opportunities available such as boating, fishing, camping, kayaking, etc.!” the city posted.

Resident who want to enjoy fireworks are encouraged to head to Lucky Star Casino.