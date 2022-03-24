CORRECTION: Oklahoma Highway Patrol initially said there were no injuries in the crash. However, an official has since reported that one injury occurred. The article has been updated to reflect the latest information.

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – El Reno High School FFA students and teachers were involved in a four-vehicle crash on Thursday, according to school officials.

The FFA students and teachers were traveling east to Wilburton for a contest when they became involved in an accident around Interstate 40 and Council Road, El Reno Schools officials said on social media.

“All students and staff are safe. We have a bus en route to bring them home,” school district officials said.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol official told KFOR the crash involved four vehicles. The official said there was one injury, but he did not have information on whether that injury was suffered by someone in the school bus or in one of the other vehicles.

More details will be provided once available, according to officials.