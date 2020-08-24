El Reno Fly In shows off local airport

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Some residents had a chance to get out of the house on Saturday morning and rise up into the wild blue yonder.

“El reno is really excited, the airport people are really excited. We had a great turnout,” said El Reno Mayor Matt White.

The El Reno mayor was talking about the first ever El Reno Fly In.

Over 80 aircraft from four states touched down at the El Reno Municipal Airport.

In all, 2,000 people were reportedly on hand to check out the prop planes, the choppers and the vintage World War II aircraft.

Some of the stars of the show included the A-26 Lady Liberty invader, a World War II bomber; the T-28, a 1940s aircraft carrier trainer; and the Sikorsky H-34 helicopter, known for its use during the Vietnam War.

The planes were paired with a car show where classic and contemporary models were on display .

“It’s a way for everybody to get out and social distance but yet have a lot of fun and check everything out here in El Reno,” said White.

Organizers say the Fly In is also a way to show the public and the aviation community the huge overhaul that is in progress at the El Reno Airport, which includes new fuel gear, hangers and a whole new concourse slated for March.

“We wanted to show off the airport. We have done a lot of renovations out here lately,” said White.

Organizers say they plan to make it an annual event.

