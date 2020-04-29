El Reno high school senior dies just weeks before graduation

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – El Reno police say they found an 18-year-old high school senior, Paulina Estrada, clinging to life in the middle of a roadway over the weekend. She later died at OU Medical Center.

Her family says they still don’t know exactly what happened.

“One day she’s here and the next…she’s gone,” said Alondra Estrada, Paulina Estrada’s sister.

Estrada, says her sister is gone too soon.

“I can’t remember much of that night. It was all so sudden,” said Estrada.

It happened Friday night. El Reno police say they believe she fell from a moving vehicle.

“It was a split second…a lot of it is a blur…it just happened so quick,” said Estrada.

Her family says they’re still left with questions.

“At this point it doesn’t matter because she’s…it’s not going to change the fact that she’s not here anymore,” said Estrada.

Her family was forced to say their final goodbyes to Paulina just weeks before she was supposed to graduate from high school.

“There was nothing they could do. She had really bad injuries,” said Estrada.

Paulina’s mom, Martha, is now heartbroken, showing her love through one final gift.

Martha’s daughter, Alondra, translated the following from Spanish to English:

“This is important to her because his is the last thing she’ll ever get to make her and the last thing she’ll ever get to wear.”

They’re now planning a funeral that’s up in the air because of COVID-19.

“It’s a lot of stress with everything that was going on with the virus. We have to find ways to make sure that this is also her special day,” said Estrada.

El Reno police say Paulina’s death is still under investigation. They say everything, even foul play, is being considered.