El Reno homeowner loses everything after home fills with flood water

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) — A family is lucky to be alive after their home was filled with high flood waters Tuesday morning.

Flood waters damaged many homes in Canadian County following strong storms that dropped several inches of rain on the area on Tuesday morning.

Jaray Washington, a homeowner in El Reno, told KFOR that his home was filled with water after it started pouring out of the walls.

Washington said they pretty much lost everything.

Thankfully, no one in his family was hurt.

