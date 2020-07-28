El Reno homeowner loses everything after home fills with flood water

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Flooding at El Reno home

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) — A family is lucky to be alive after their home was filled with high flood waters Tuesday morning. 

Flood waters damaged many homes in Canadian County following strong storms that dropped several inches of rain on the area on Tuesday morning. 

Jaray Washington, a homeowner in El Reno, told KFOR that his home was filled with water after it started pouring out of the walls.

Washington said they pretty much lost everything.

Thankfully, no one in his family was hurt.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter